Art Along the Rogue this weekend

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Art Along the Rogue chalk art festival kicks off in Grants Past Friday (October 6) night.

This year’s theme is “blockbusters on the block.” The city of Grants Pass says whether it’s a classic film like Star Wars, or the latest Indiana Jones movie artists will use their favorite for inspiration.

Event Coordinator James Conway said, “Art brings people together. People can relate to one type of art or another. So it just kind of brings everybody down to Earth and brings people together to just enjoy artistic expression.”

Conway says this year 12 bands are scheduled to perform throughout the festival.

More than 40 artists will be drawing on the streets at fifth and eighth streets in the historic district of downtown Grants Pass. A couple of featured artists will even be creating works in 3-D.

The festival starts Friday at 530 and continues through Sunday at 530.

Find out more here.

