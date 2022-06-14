Ashland high schoolers talk about climate change

ASHLAND, Ore. — A pair of Ashland high schoolers are talking about how climate change has affected their mental health.

The teenagers participated in a statewide panel with the Oregon Health Authority earlier Tuesday.

The O.H.A. released a report from focus groups they held with young people, to look at how the climate crisis has impacted them.

Ashland High School students Mira Saturen and Te Maia Wiki shared their experiences growing up with the looming threat of global warming.

Saturen said, “When I began learning about climate change, I felt like I had to take action or else it would be my fault that the world wouldn’t be able to support future generations.”

“This isn’t just a stressful conversation when we talk about the climate crisis,” Wiki said, “This is a full spiritual, emotional and physical embodiment of how I am stressed out by this and how this impacts me.”

The O.H.A. recommends giving young people more decision making power on issues like climate change.

They also suggest investing in more mental health services for youth.

You can read the full report here.