Ashland looking to add Uber and Lyft

Ashland, Ore.- It’s been three months since ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft launched in Medford. Now, Ashland is looking to bring the services to their area.
As of right now, Uber and Lyft can drop off patrons in Ashland but can not pick them up. But Ashland city councilors say they’re confident the companies will be operating in it’s area soon.
Tuesday night, councilors weighed their options for coming up with a new ordinance.
While councilors have the option to follow Medford’s practices, they say the process isn’t as easy as it seems. They say they want to make sure they are doing what’s best for their city.
“Medford is four times larger than our community and we have our own issues here,” Rich Rosenthal, Ashland city councilor said. “We have to be thoughtful about the impacts not only for our residents but for the many tourists and visitors in our community.”
The council is also looking into adding designated pick up and drop off sites to help alleviate traffic during certain events, such as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
No decision was made Tuesday night, however a draft ordinance could be given to council members as soon as April 17 for approval.