Ashland man vying for title of ‘Sexiest Vegan Over 50’

Ashland, Ore. – An Ashland man is in the running for PETA’s “Sexiest Vegan Over 50.”
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Rick Schmitt beat out entrants from across the country to be in the final round of six contestants.
PETA said Schmitt became a vegan 17 years ago after he learned about dairy industry practices.
The 57-year-old now travels the world making vegan friends and sharing “the benefits of going vegan with every new community he visits.”
According to a PETA write-up, “They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and the way to Rick’s is through a big plate of vegan lasagna!”
PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said, “Thanks to Rick Schmitt, people all over the world have learned that going vegan can save animals and help us stay healthy.”
The organization will choose one man and one woman based on several factors, including vote count.
PETA isn’t looking for great head shots or perfect bodies. Instead, they’re looking for someone with compassion, enthusiasm, dedication, optimism, smarts, and being fun, encouraging and uplifting. “All those virtues that make a vegan sexy are what we’re looking for,” representatives wrote.
If Schmitt is crowned Sexiest Vegan Over 50, he’ll receive a free Holistic Holiday at Sea luxury cruise vacation to the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You can visit PETA Prime’s Facebook page to vote: https://www.facebook.com/petaprime/
Winners will be announced on October 4.