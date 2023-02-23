Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham sworn in, two new councilors expected next month

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland swore in new Mayor Tonya Graham Wednesday night.

Thursday she’ll be making her first state of the city address.

Graham said despite some current staffing challenges, she feels the city is making progress on issues like infrastructure, climate change and affordable housing.

Her state of the city speech will also include what the people of Ashland can expect in 2023.

“It’s clear that the state of the city of Ashland is hopeful,” Graham said, “it’s the kind of hope that comes from having a clear-eyed understanding of the challenges we face, and also knowing that we have what it takes to square up against those challenges and come out stronger and more resilient.”

Ashland is also in the process of appointing two new city councilors.

Graham said the council originally planned on appointing them this month, but they got nine new applicants right at the deadline.

She said the new councilors will be appointed by the March 7th council meeting.