At least 228 cases of measles reported across the U.S., CDC says

(CNN/KHSB) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting new cases of the measles.
The agency says at least 228 cases of measles have been reported across the U.S. this year in 12 states now, including California, New York and Texas.
The newest is New Hampshire with one patient as of March first.
Two of the larger outbreaks are in Washington State and New York.
People in Oregon, Hawaii and Georgia were infected in Washington.
New York reports 11 new cases stemming from an outbreak after an unvaccinated resident became infected abroad.
The disease was eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 but is common in many other countries, which is how the current outbreaks.