Authorities seize meth disguised as edible cacti

Mexico City (CNN Newsource) – Mexican Federal Police seized three tubs of illegal methamphetamine made to look like edible cacti.

Police made the discovery at Mexico City’s international airport in a package bound for the Netherlands.

Officials became suspicious after x-raying the packages and finding that the cactus pieces were much darker than organic material should be.

They opened the tubs and detected a strong chemical smell.

The package was originally sent from Guadalajara.

Cactus or “nopales” are a common staple in Mexican cuisine.

