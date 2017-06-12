Authorities seize meth disguised as edible cacti

Mexico City (CNN Newsource) – Mexican Federal Police seized three tubs of illegal methamphetamine made to look like edible cacti.
Police made the discovery at Mexico City’s international airport in a package bound for the Netherlands.
Officials became suspicious after x-raying the packages and finding that the cactus pieces were much darker than organic material should be.
They opened the tubs and detected a strong chemical smell.
The package was originally sent from Guadalajara.
Cactus or “nopales” are a common staple in Mexican cuisine.