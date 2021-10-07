Battle of the Cans in full swing at Grange Co-op locations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Grange Co-op said it is teaming up with FFA in this year’s effort to Drive Away Hunger in ‘Battle of the Cans’ food drive. During October, Grange Co-op retail stores are a collection site for canned and nonperishable goods to be donated throughout the community.
Each of the seven Grange Co-op retail locations are partnering with their local FFA chapters to help end hunger in the community. Every Grange Co-op store will feature a donation site available to customers who wish to provide canned or non-perishable goods. All proceeds will be donated to local food banks within their respective counties.
The store collecting the most per capita/employee will win a ‘Battle of the Cans’ trophy to be displayed in their store.
“Our communities excel when it comes to rallying together, helping each other for a common cause. We hope this is a fun and exciting way for everyone to join together and assist those who really need it,” states Demetria Marical, Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator with Grange Co-op, “We encourage everyone to pick their favorite location and donate what you can. Every donation, large or small, plays a role to drive away hunger in our community.”
Grange Co-op customers will also have the opportunity to Round Up their transactions at check-out. All proceeds go towards purchasing additional food items to be donated. “We recognize the importance of helping our communities achieve more together. This is our purpose and why we have chosen to partner with local FFA chapters to make the biggest impact and help those in need,” states Jason Wall, Marketing Manager with Grange Co-op, “Challenging our communities to this exciting competition between our retail stores and FFA chapters will help spread awareness and drive more donations, ultimately benefiting more families in need.”
