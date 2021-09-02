Biden declares emergency due to California’s Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration in California due to the Caldor Fire.
The president’s declaration clears the way for a large amount of federal resources to aid firefighting and recovery efforts related to the Caldor Fire.
The wildfire ignited on August 14th. Since then, it has burned more than 207,000 acres and is just 23% contained.
More than 53,000 people have been forced to evacuate ahead of the Caldor Fire. Hundreds are heading to safety in neighboring Nevada.