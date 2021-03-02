Biden makes last minute push for COVID relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Biden is calling on Senate Democrats for “lunchtime lobbying” to shore up support for the $1.9 trillion American rescue plan.
The first Senate vote could happen as early as Wednesday, but Democrats aren’t all on the same page.
Some want to tighten up income requirements for the $1,400 relief payments.
Others want to roll back business tax breaks to make up for getting rid of a minimum wage increase.
Despite lobbying for Republican support, Democrats are prepared to pass the package on their own.
