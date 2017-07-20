Big artists hitting an even bigger stage

Central Point, Ore — The Jackson County Expo is prepping for the biggest stage it has ever housed for it’s first ever Country Crossings Music Festival.
Production Manager Bruce Dargay said they made the massive stage for the fans and for the artists.
“It makes it easier for the bands to move around. It’s nicer to have more room. We have Monitor World and Guitar World so it gives us more space to work with,” Dargay said.
Crews began building the stage on Thursday and will be finished by Sunday.
Some of the big names hitting the main stage include Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and many more.