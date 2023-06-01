BLM to invest $5M in projects for forest restoration in southwest Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management announcing millions of dollars are coming to southwest Oregon to help forest restoration efforts.

The BLM said it will focus on using aquatic and upland restoration projects, while supporting the recovery of other fish, like Oregon coastal salmon, plants and other animals.

$5 million from the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will be used for these projects.

The goal is to restore wildland landscapes and build forest resiliency.

The BLM said the restoration projects will cover over 6-million acres of land, from as far north as Douglas County to the California border.

