Blood type associated with coronavirus risk, study shows

(NBC) New research suggests that your blood type may determine your chances of contracting COVID-19 and can affect the severity of the illness.
Danish scientists compared the blood types of more than 473,000 infected individuals to more than two million in the general public.
They found those with types A, B, and AB were more likely to be infected compared to those with type O.
In separate study from Canada, researchers looked at nearly 100 hospitalized patients.
Those with blood types A or AB were more likely to have severe cases requiring medical ventilation and dialysis compared to those with type O or B.