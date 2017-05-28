Boatnik draws thousands to Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore., — While the main event is the boating, Boatnik also features carnival rides, a concert and more.
The festival always draws in tourists from all over.
But one local restaurant says business is slower than in years past.
“Super busy, great for our community.”
Debbe Hamblin has been working at Powderhorn Cafe for almost 30 years.
She says the weekend of Boatnik, the restaurant is usually packed.
“27 years, nobody gets Boatnik off. It’s always insane.”
But this year something was different.
“The restaurant was totally different this morning, usually it is so packed and crazy- and it was a little bit slower. I think it’s because I told all our regulars – don’t forget the 6th and 7th are all blocked off and it’s really hard and so I probably messed it up.”
Though the Powderhorn wasn’t receiving it’s usual rush, thousands of people from all over came out to Boatnik to enjoy the festival.
“Where are you from? Roseburg, Oregon.” said Crystal Atkinson.
The Atkinson family drove down to Grants Pass specifically for the event.
“I used to live in Grants Pass, and I convinced my husband to come down here and see what Boatnik was all about.”
It’s something Atkinson has been to before, and though they live out of the area – she knew they had to come back for her favorite part.
The carnival!
Boatnik continues on through Monday.