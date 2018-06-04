Bob Doolen remembered

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Sunday night, we paused to reflect on a story of love and a lifelong partnership.
Medford’s Bob and Karen Doolen fell in love in Montana when they were 16-years-old and remained devoted to each other for the past 61 years.
Bob, who was CFO of Asante, died Saturday night.
Bob’s last major project at Asante was the tower at Rogue Regional in Medford.
Bob and Karen operated as a team, most recently on their tireless work for the Holly Theatre Restoration Committee.
All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to Karen and the Doolen family.