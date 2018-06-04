SCOTUS rules in favor of baker in same-sex wedding case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
In a ruling of 7-2, the court found that the Colorado civil rights commission showed hostility toward baker Jack Phillips based on his religious beliefs.
Phillips refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of David Mullins and Charlie Craig because he said he had a religious objection.
The ruling may be a win for Phillips, but it is not the wide-ranging ruling on religious liberty that some expected.
The decision is tailored for the Colorado case and leaves unsettled the broader constitutional questions the case presented.
