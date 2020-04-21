Body found floating in Klamath River

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of April 20, someone found a body floating in the Klamath River about 14 miles west of Happy Camp along State Route 96.
The body was recovered but has not been positively identified. Investigators said they consider the death “suspicious.”
An autopsy will be conducted in an attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.