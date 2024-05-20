Jackson County Clerk says to now use drop box to vote, not mail-in

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With election day coming up Tuesday, May 21, there’s concern from some in the community, that the way mail is processed in Southern Oregon could mean delays in getting votes counted.

Since ballots need to be postmarked by election day, the recommended mail-in ballot deadline was Tuesday, May 14.

Starting in 2022, mail-in ballots have been counted in Oregon if they’re postmarked by election day. However according to Jackson County Clerk , Chris Walker, mail in Southern Oregon gets processed and postmarked in Portland before delivery, even if its being delivered here in Southern Oregon.

Because of this added step, at this point, it’s best to find a drop box to make sure votes are counted. Official drop boxes will be accepting ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

For those who mailed their ballot after May 14, Walker said it likely will be postmarked in time. She said there have been no reported delays in Jackson County so far.

“Here in Jackson County, we have received our regular mail everyday and in fact, this week, we’ve received it even earlier than we normally do. We can still receive those election day post marked ballots and still get them counted up to seven days after the election.”

But again, at this point, Walker said its recommended for voters to find an official election drop box or even stop by county elections office. For a full list of drop box locations across Oregon, you can visit the secretary of state’s website

Walker also said if a voter absolutely has to mail in their ballot, they’ll want to ask a local postal service agent to postmark it, to ensure if will be counted, even if it arrives after election day.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.