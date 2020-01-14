Body found in Williams identified

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead in Williams Sunday evening.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on January 12, a body was found on a seven-acre property in the 2400 block of Cedar Flat Road. At the time, investigators believed the body belonged to a person who was reported missing on December 27, 2019.
On January 13, the sheriff’s office identified the man as 71-year-old Robert Anthony Ragghianti. He reportedly lived at the address where he was found.
Deputies said there is no evidence of foul play and the investigation will be turned over to the medical examiner’s office.
JCSO provided no further information.