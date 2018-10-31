Body found outside of Selma identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators have determined the identity of a man who was found along a trail near Selma last week.
According to Oregon State Police, on October 22 a hiker found the remains of a body off Illinois River Road about 2 miles from Selma.
Eventually, detectives determined the remains were that of 77-year-old Milton Strickland. Investigators said it appears Strickland was from Florida, but he’s spent time in Coos and Curry Counties.
The death of Strickland remains under investigation and no further information was released. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-776-6111 and refer to case number SP18-395528.