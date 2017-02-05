Bomb threat at north Medford Walmart

Medford, Ore., — Medford Police are investigating a bomb threat at the north Medford Walmart tonight.
Medford Police say a man called the north Medford Walmart twice this afternoon – giving his name, and saying he planted a bomb inside the store.
Walmart’s management declined to evacuate the store, so Medford Police went inside and searched.
Nothing was found.
“It’s kind of a fine line because we don’t want to cause a stampede coming out of Walmart, but we also, if there is an actual device in the store we don’t anyone to get hurt by it.” said Sergeant Jason Antley.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Police say they will look into the phone calls as well as the name the suspect gave.
If you have any information you are asked to call Medford Police.