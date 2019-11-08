Home
Bookkeeper accused of stealing over $500k appears in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — A bookkeeper accused of stealing money from both her former employer and mother was back in court Friday.

Medford police said Anne Marie Knifong stole more than $500,000 from California Oregon Broadcasting Incorporated, the parent company for KOBI-TV NBC5. She also stole from her mother who was living in an assisted living facility, according to police.

Friday’s appearance was scheduled as a plea change hearing but Knifong’s attorney requested to push the date back and said Knifong wanted to speak with her alleged victims one more time.

