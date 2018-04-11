Update: Bookkeeper accused of stealing over $500k formally charged

Update (04-11-18, 5:30 p.m.) – Local bookkeeper Anne Knifong was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury Wednesday. She faces five counts of aggravated first-degree theft, six counts of first degree aggravated identity theft, first-degree criminal mistreatment and theft in the first degree.
Prosecutors said Knifong posted bail after she was lodged in jail on April 4, 2018. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 4.
Original story: MEDFORD, Ore. – A local bookkeeper is charged with stealing money from both her employer and a family member.
Anne Knifong was arrested on April 4, 2018, and charged with money laundering, computer crimes, identity theft and other charges.
Medford police say Knifong stole more than $500,000 dollars from California Oregon Broadcasting Incorporated. That’s the parent company for KOBI-TV NBC5.
Knifong also allegedly stole from a family member in an assisted living facility.
President and owner Patsy Smullin said in a statement that the company turned the matter over to police when it learned Knifong may have taken funds that didn’t belong to her. Smullin declined further comment.