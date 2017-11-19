Burglary strikes local small business again

Medford, Ore.– Kona Bento, off of Table Rock Road has released footage of a man cutting open the locks of their gates. The local restaurant says the man stole four propane tanks as well as food items. The owner hopes to get the word out so the thief can be caught before it happens again.
Open since June, the restaurant has had three separate cases of break-ins in the last four months.
“I’m saddened for the most part,” said Tiffany Bactista, owner of Kona Bento. “I’m the type that would give somebody a meal if they needed it. I would actually employ somebody if they needed a job.”
Police have been notified but no suspect has been identified yet. Meanwhile, the restaurant is working to enclose the area more and install more lighting.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.