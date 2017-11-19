“Hope for the Holidays” bazaar raises money to help a local family

Eagle Point, Ore.– One lucky family will receive a special Christmas this year, thanks to a local organization.
Patriotic Livestock held a holiday bazaar at Eagle Point High School today. The organization hopes to support its 4-H club as well as raise funds to help a local family. Nine families were nominated by community members and a winner will be chosen later today.
Organizers say they’d like to give back to a community that has always supported them.
“We would like to just be able to provide a really good Christmas for a family,” said Tamara McMahan, one of the lead organizers of Patriotic Livestock. “You know give back to the community because the community supports the 4-H program so much.”
The bazaar brought nearly 60 local vendors together and even Santa made an early appearance for pictures.