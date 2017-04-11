Business owner: Alba Park portable toilet attracting transients

Medford, Ore. – The city of Medford has installed a portable toilet at Alba Park.
The hope is it will help alleviate some of the issues involving the homeless.
But David Hawkins, the owner of Howiee’s on Front, said his business is being affected by the growing population.
He also said he doesn’t agree with the city’s decision. “It’s completely illegal for them to be there why are you putting a portable potty… I mean they’re breaking the law. They’re not supposed to drink there, smoke there, camp there–and they’re right in front of the police department.”
Hawkins said he’s seen an increase in transients near downtown and believes the port-a-potty will only encourage more homeless people to stay there.