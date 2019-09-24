California man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man wanted in California for kidnapping was arrested in Ashland Tuesday morning.
The Yreka Police Department said they were contacted by a woman who said she encountered a suspicious man at the Yreka Walmart. That man turned out to be 56-year-old Safaei Ali from Sunnyvale California. He was wanted by the San Jose Police Department for charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.
After the parking lot encounter, YPD issued a “be on the lookout” notice to other law enforcement agencies in the area.
On the morning of September 24, Safaei was arrested in Ashland Oregon.
YPD didn’t provide any further information about the arrest.