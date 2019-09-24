Home
Arizona woman killed in crash near Chiloquin

Chiloquin, Ore. – A Prescott, Arizona woman is dead following a single vehicle crash near Chiloquin.

Oregon State Police say 63 year old Barbara Ann Gothrick may have been having medical issues when the crashed into the ‘Sleep Inn’ near Klamoya Casino late Monday afternoon.

Police say Gothrick left the hotel, and continued driving north on Highway 97 when she crossed the southbound lanes, left the roadway, and collided with several trees.

Gothrick was the only person in the truck, and had to be extricated with the help of Oregon State Police, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, and several bystanders.

After initial treatment at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Gothrick was flown to a St. Charles hospital in Bend, where she later died from her injuries.

