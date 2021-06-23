California men arrested for bias crime in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two men from California were arrested for assaulting an African American man in Ashland, police say.
According to the Ashland Police Department, 23-year-old Caleb Pierce of Fort Jones and 32-year-old Scott Sutton of Yreka assaulted an African American AM/PM gas station attendant while using racist language on May 13, 2021.
On June 23, 2021, APD announced Pierce and Sutton were facing bias crime charges in connection with the assault.
Police explained they were keeping details about the case confidential until the suspects were in custody, which recently occurred.
Pierce and Sutton face the following charges, APD said:
- Bias Crime 1st Degree – felony
- Bias Crime 2nd Degree
- Disorderly conduct 2nd Degree
- Assault 3rd Degree
- Harassment
No further information about the incident was provided by investigators.