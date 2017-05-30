California student allegedly carjacked, forced to drive to Oregon

Coos County, Ore. – Police are investigating a California student’s claim she was carjacked at knife-point and forced to drive from San Jose to Bandon, Oregon.
NBC Bay Area reports the 22-year-old San Jose University student said she didn’t know the suspect who kidnapped her from her apartment complex.
She told police when her car ran out of gas Friday evening in Coos County, she was able to run from to a grassy area and hide where she waited until nightfall before leaving the location.
Deputies from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said someone reported seeing a scared woman running down the road around 10:15 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman inside her car.
They tried to us a K9 unit to track down the suspect, but were unsuccessful.
According to NBC Bay Area, the San Jose State University police had already began to investigate after the family reported the woman didn’t show up to her graduation ceremony.
The woman told police the suspect was someone of mixed race who appeared to be in his 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black baseball cap and black gloves.
Law enforcement agencies in California and Oregon are investigating the incident.