Carter celebrates Habitat for Humanity anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (NBC News) – Thirty-seven Years after President Jimmy Carter left the White House he is still hard at work.
President Carter and his wife Rosalyn found a new role building homes with Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s been one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to us,” he says.
The non-profit builds homes for families struggling to buy their own homes.
Their latest project is the construction of more than 20 homes near South Bend, Indiana—a project that’s attracted roughly 2,000 volunteers.
The Carters have been involved in Habitat projects across the nation and around the world. They were attracted to the organization for what it is, and what it isn’t.
“Habitat charges full price for the houses, and the people who are going to occupy the house put in hundreds of hours of work on their own house, so it’s not a charity,” President Carter explains.
Carter’s first project with Habitat was about 35 years ago, and he believes the organization’s mission is still relevant.
“I would say that the need for low-income housing has increased greatly every year since I’ve been working on Habitat houses,” he says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Pn3nPL