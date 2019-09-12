Home
‘Castella Fire’ starts along I-5 south of Dunsmuir

Fire Season 2019: For the latest updates on fires buring in our region, go here: Fire Season 2019.

CASTELLA, Calif. – Four small fires burning along Interstate 5 in Shasta County have been kept to under two acres in size.

At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the Shasta Trinity National Forest said firefighters responded to four fires next to I-5 south of Dunsmuir near Castella, California.

A short time after the fires were first reported, crews reportedly made good progress as they laid hose lines around the perimeter of the Castella Fire.

An update at 4:25 p.m. indicated the forward spread of the fire was stopped with a completed hose line around the fires, which were kept to approximately two acres.

Numerous air resources and ground resources aided in the initial attack.

The California Highway Patrol reported minor traffic backups due to the fire.

