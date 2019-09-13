Man accused of killing Dennis Day to be tried locally

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man accused of killing former actor and Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day last year will face trial in Jackson County.
His attorney asked the judge to move the trial out of the Rogue Valley because of extensive media coverage of the case.
According to police, Daniel Burda told them he hid Dennis day’s body underneath clothing in Day’s Phoenix home.
He’s facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.
Day was missing for nearly a year before police found what they believe were his remains this April.
A trial date has not been set.