Central Oregon couple charged in death of 5-year-old

Bend, Ore. – A central Oregon couple was arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl.
KTVZ reports a Deschutes County grand jury indicted 31-year-old Sacora Horn-Garcia and 33-year-old Estevan Adrian Garcia on manslaughter and criminal mistreatment charges in the death of the girl, who was Garcia’s daughter and Horn-Garcia’s stepdaughter.
District Attorney John Hummel said the couple is alleged to have acted recklessly and “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life” according to KTVZ.
The grand jury found their actions and inaction led to the death of the girl.
Police have been investigating the incident since December 21 when dispatchers were first contacted with a report of a child that was unconscious and not breathing.
First responders tried to revive the child, but she was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
A GoFundMe page has surfaced that was apparently started by Sacora Horn-Garcia that would raise money for funeral expenses. Written on the page was the following: “Our daughter Maliyha passed away unexpectedly from unknown causes on 12/21/16. She was only 5 yrs old. A life lost way to soon. Due to the unexpected circumstances we are trying to raise money so we can lay her to rest. Any and all help including prayers is greatly appreciated!”
