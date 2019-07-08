Home
Change of plea scheduled in Klamath County homicide

Change of plea scheduled in Klamath County homicide

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath County man charged with murder is scheduled to enter a change of plea later this month.

46-year-old Gary Duane Ussing is accused of shooting and killing David Stringer.

The shooting happened in August of 2017 at Stringer’s home in the Agency Lake area near Chiloquin.

A hearing was held this morning in Klamath Falls to set a trial date.

A hearing to enter a change of plea is scheduled for July 26th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »