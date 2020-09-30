Chaotic debate prompts format changes

(NBC News) Organizers are promising to change the presidential debate format following Tuesday night’s chaos.
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced it is considering making format changes after President Donald Trump repeatedly disregarded the rules, resulting in a wildly unruly debate.
In a statement, the CPD said “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates — to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” adding they “will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”
The CPD works with both campaigns ahead debates to arrive at an agreed-upon set of rules. Last minute changes like this are highly unusual.
The debate was a disappointment to many on both sides, who saw 90 minutes filled with anger and acrimony, lacking civility and substance.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, launching a train tour Wednesday of Ohio and Pennsylvania, once again criticized President Trump.
“What I saw last night was all about him,” Mr. Biden said. “He didn’t speak to you or your concerns.”
President Trump offered his own criticism, saying of Biden “I think he was very weak. He looked weak. He was whining.”
In addition to criticism of the breakdown of the debate itself, much of the post-debate analysis focused on the president’s refusal to condemn white supremacists and an extremist group known as the Proud Boys, who he told to “Stand back and stand by.”
The group is now celebrating the president’s words.
Another low point was the president’s refusal to say he’d accept the election’s outcome, offering more false claims about mail in ballots.
