Chauvin files for new trial

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed the request alleging that Chauvin’s ability to have a fair trial was affected by pretrial publicity, calling it so “pervasive and prejudicial that it amounted to a structural defeat in the proceedings.”
The motion alleges that the court abused its discretion by denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial. It also alleges the state committed prosecutorial misconduct, including disparaging the defense, improper vouching, and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses.
According to court filing, the jury felt threatened and intimidated, felt race-based pressure during court proceedings and failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations.
A jury found Chauvin guilty of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death.