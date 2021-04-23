Home
Chauvin sentencing day set

Chauvin sentencing day set

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World ,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced June 16th.

The court date comes after a jury found Chauvin guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in May of last year after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Video of the incident sparked a nationwide protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.

His attorneys will have 60 days to appeal the outcome.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »