Chauvin sentencing day set

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced June 16th.
The court date comes after a jury found Chauvin guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in May of last year after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.
Video of the incident sparked a nationwide protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism.
Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.
His attorneys will have 60 days to appeal the outcome.