Child COVID cases increase

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC) — There has been a slight increase in the number of children who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, over 57,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week.
It marks the first time cases in children went up following a steady decline over the past two months.
The data shows that over 3.3 million kids have tested positive since the pandemic began.
Children account for 13.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S.