Patrick Green announces campaign for Jackson County DA

Patrick Green, Chief Deputy District Attorney for Jackson County, announced he is running for District Attorney in 2024.

Current District Attorney Beth Heckert was elected as Jackson County District Attorney in 2012. The Release from the “Committee to Elect Patrick Green as Jackson County District Attorney” says that Heckert has endorsed his candidacy.

Green has been a prosecutor in the DA’s office for seven years, and currently prosecutes domestic violence cases. He also serves on the Jackson County Council Against Domestic and Sexual Violence and the Jackson County Sexual Assault Response Team.

