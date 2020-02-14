U.S. Navy seizes Iranian weapons

ARABIAN SEA – The U.S. Navy seized over 100 Iranian-made weapons on the way to Yemen over the weekend.
Sailors from the cruiser U.S.S. Normandy intercepted a sailing vessel loaded with anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles, thermal imaging scopes and parts for drones.
The U.S. Central Command said the weapons seized over the weekend are similar to weapons seized by the U.S.S. Forrest Sherman in November of last year.
Central Command believes the weapons were intended for Houthi rebels who are fighting the government forces in Yemen.
The civil war in Yemen began five years ago.