Home
Community comes together for International Overdose Awareness Day

Community comes together for International Overdose Awareness Day

News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Families and friends gathered at Pear Blossom Park to remember loved ones they lost to drug addiction on Saturday.

Max’s Mission has been working in the valley for years and this is the third year for this particular event.

Several speakers talked about remembering their loved ones and the need for more support and resources to fight the disease of addiction.

“It’s a really big deal to break through the taboo’s and the shadows of overdose death and bring light to it and to have not people have be ashamed but rather have a way of healing,” Lily Kaplan, a participant said.

Max’s Missions said it hopes to not only teach people about the dangers of overdoses but to bring raise awareness in the community and in turn, save lives.

You can find more information about Max’s Mission on their website by clicking here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »