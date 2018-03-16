Home
Company hopes letters will provide comfort

Ashland, Ore.- Recology Ashland is hoping small acts of kindness will have a big impact.

“When we heard about the news that officer (Malcus) Williams had passed we just really wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to reach out to the family and provide them some comfort,” Jamie Rosenthal, Recology Ashland waste zero specialist said.

They’re asking the community to write a card, expressing any way officer Malcus Williams touched their lives and tape it on their recycling carts for pick up.

“If I were to write a card to Malcus, it would say, ‘thank you so much for touching the lives of so many people,’” Rosenthal said.

The company hopes the cards will not one help the family heal, but remind them of the profound impact he had.

“We’re going to make sure and get those cards to the family, it’s very important to us that they get the healing that they need,” said Rosenthal.

Recology Ashland plans to continue picking up cards for a few more weeks. If you’d like to write a card, you’re asked to tape it to your recycling cart and Recology Ashland will pick it up on your recycling day.

