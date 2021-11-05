Contractors looking at paving, putting down gravel for GP urban campground

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Getting homeless services in the city of Grants Pass has been a continuous struggle, but now the city is one step closer to getting the unhoused off the streets and on their feet.

In Wednesday night’s city council meeting, councilors voted in favor of spending $1.2 million dollars to create an urban campground. The money is coming from the $9.3 million granted from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $1.2 million dollars will go towards purchasing the property and initial start up costs.

While we were on scene Thursday afternoon, a contractor involved in the project told us they were already planning on where to pave and put gravel.