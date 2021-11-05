Rogue Disposal rates to go up in 2022

Madison LaBerge
Posted by by Madison LaBerge November 4, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 4, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — First it was gas prices, now trash rates with Rogue Disposal are going up. On January 1, 2022, rates for all commercial and residential services will go up by 9.8 percent. In a notice sent to customers, Rogue Disposal says rising fuel and labor are driving up the price of their service.

“If you look at our rates, when we go through this rate review process, part of that is we compare our prices to other cities around Oregon. You know Salem, Springfield, Corvallis and we are right in the middle of those ranges. We are not at the very top or the very bottom,” said the director of governmental affairs and marketing for Rogue Disposal, Garry Penning.

If you live within city limits and have a 35-gallon trash can, Rogue Disposal says expect a two dollar and one cent ($2.01) increase. If you live outside city limits… You can expect an increase of two dollars and fifteen cents ($2.15).

