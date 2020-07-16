Controversial homeless camp near local high school

Medford’s plan to create a temporary homeless camp near the Bear Creek Greenway later this month is facing controversy.
Medford non-profit Rogue Retreat is working to set up the camp for the city.
It’s on private property near Biddle and Midway road.
The organization says parents and faculty of nearby Cascade Christian High School have expressed concerns about the plan.
It will be roughly half a mile away from the school.
School officials didn’t return our efforts seeking comment.
Organizers hope the project will be up and running at the end of July to September.