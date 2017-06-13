Convicted sex abuser re-sentenced

Yreka, Calif. – A convicted sex offender has been re-sentenced.
Donovan Carlton was arrested and charged with several counts of sex abuse with a child under the age of fourteen in Oregon and California.
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the Supreme Court recently overturned that sentence.
The Supreme Court says his crimes in California weren’t comparable to those in Oregon and sent the case back for re-sentencing.
Carlton will be in prison for the next 18-plus years, meaning he’ll get out at age 80.
He will also have several years of post-prison supervision.