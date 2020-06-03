Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against possible unlawful protests

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — While protests remain peaceful throughout the Rogue Valley, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals of protests which they say could be a cover for unlawful activities.
The agency says it’s gotten a handful of calls in the past 36 hours from citizens, businesses, and outside organizations.
The calls discuss the possibility of peaceful protests as well as certain organizations using protests to conduct unlawful and dangerous activities, threatening the community and public property.
The sheriff’s office says it is aware of the potential threats and has since shared the information with local law enforcement agencies.
The agency says unlawful activity including threat of injury or loss of property will not be tolerated.
