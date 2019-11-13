Home
Costco coupon scam circulating on social media

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (CNN/KTXL) – You may have seen this on Facebook: a $75 dollar “coupon” for Costco. But it’s not real.

Costco says while it loves their customers, the $75 coupon is a scam.

The fake offer prompts users to click on a link — not affiliated with Costco — to get the coupon and then share it on Facebook with some personal info.

It’s actually the second year in a row the company has had to debunk a coupon scam.

Identity theft experts say if you have to share a suspicious amount of personal information or post the coupon on social media to get the offer, it probably isn’t real.

