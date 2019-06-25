Home
Countdown to 2020: debate season arrives

Countdown to 2020: debate season arrives

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

(NBC News) – The stakes are high for the contenders set to face off this week in the first Democratic primary debate. It’s a crowded field with 20 candidates participating.

A new straw poll from Move.org shows Senator Elizabeth Warren as top pick of members of the progressive group. Behind her, Senator Bernie Sanders, trailing by 21 points. However, the two won’t be sharing the stage.

The candidate field is so crowded it had to be divided. One group is set to debate Wednesday, a second on Thursday.

Another poll of early primary state voters puts former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KD7lVT

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »